What the papers say – April 1

British newspapers

The long-running sagas of former US president Donald Trump and Brexit dominate Saturday’s newspaper front pages.

Both The Times and FT Weekend concentrate on Mr Trump’s indictment by prosecutors, with The Times saying he will refuse to be prosecuted.

THE TIMES: Trump will refuse to be handcuffed, vow lawyers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5LINPLcht8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 31, 2023

FT WEEKEND: Trump set to face criminal charges in New York court #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0FpzMO1iGq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 31, 2023

The Daily Star reaches back into the movie archives, saying the former president threw a tantrum over the charges and labels him the “bigly unusual suspect”.

Mr Trump’s successor as US President, Joe Biden, makes the front of The Daily Telegraph which reports he will not be attending the King’s Coronation.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden to turn down Coronation invitation'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ?https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/fSNt1Cx6U9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 31, 2023

The Daily Mail turns its attention to a trade deal with the Indo-Pacific bloc which it says gives access to a market far larger than the EU.

And the Daily Express focuses on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reaction to the deal, calling it the “reason he voted for Brexit”.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the reaction to the death of Paul O’Grady and a 100,000-strong surge in donations to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home which featured in his TV show For The Love Of Dogs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer features on the front of The Guardian, accusing the Government of turning Britain’s waterways into “an open sewer”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 1 April 2023: Tories 'turning rivers into open sewers', says Starmer pic.twitter.com/PyeNh5l75b — The Guardian (@guardian) March 31, 2023

TV chef Gino d’Acampo is pictured on the front of The Sun, which says the star was warned by police after being caught with cannabis as he flew into Britain.