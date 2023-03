King and Queen Consort to close Germany visit with focus on Second World War

King Charles III and the Queen Consort with Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey (second left) during a visit to the Wittenbergplatz market, in Berlin

The King will remember those who perished in the Allied bombing of Hamburg in 1943 and celebrate the Kindertransporte which saved thousands of children from the Nazis.

Charles will focus on the Second World War as his three-day state visit to Germany with the Queen Consort draws to a close.

During his speech to the Bundestag on Thursday, Charles highlighted how during the final day of his state visit he will remember those who perished in the Allied bombing of Hamburg.

In Hamburg, joined by the German President and his wife, Charles and the Queen Consort will visit the St Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church which was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during the Second World War.

Hamburg was virtually raised to the ground by Operation Gomorrah, a major bombing campaign against the city described as being unmatched by any other single Allied air attack in Europe during the conflict.

At the site the King and President will lay wreaths during a short ceremony of remembrance.

In his speech to the Bundestag, Charles said: “…we will once again stand with the people of Germany in solemn remembrance.