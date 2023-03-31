Daniel Kebede elected new National Education Union general secretary

NEU strike action

Daniel Kebede has been elected general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) to succeed Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, who stand down in August, the union has announced.

He is a qualified primary teacher, with a law degree from the University of Wales, who has taught all ages from early years to key stage 4.

His roles within the NEU include national executive member from 2019, national president in 2021 and local officer in Durham.

He was the winner of the prestigious Blair Peach Award in 2017 for outstanding contributions to social justice.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “We offer warm congratulations to Daniel Kebede in his election as NEU general secretary.

“It is an honour to lead and serve NEU members and we know that Daniel will continue the union’s work to give a voice to the profession and campaign for the world-class education system our children deserve.”

The officials offered their commiserations to the other candidate, Niamh Sweeney, who will be the union’s deputy general secretary.

Mr Kebede got 28,636 votes compared with 12,918 for Ms Sweeney. He will take over in September.