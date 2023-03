Calls for calm after man, 73, attacked walking home from mosque during Ramadan

York Road Kings Heath, Birmingham

The family of a 73-year-old man attacked while walking home from a mosque during Ramadan have called for calm while police investigations continue.

The worshipper was kicked to the ground where he hit his head during the assault in York Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, at 11pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken hand and cuts to his face, but has since been discharged.

Two 16-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the attack are still being held for questioning, West Midlands Police said.

In a statement released through the force, the victim’s family said: “We would ask for the public to be calm and that they help the police with their investigation.”

Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick said: “We understand the concern this has caused within the community, especially those observing the holy month of Ramadan.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received, and we’re linking in with faith leaders and working with street stewards from local mosques to reassure the community.

“We’ll continue to have increased patrols and a visible presence to provide reassurance.”