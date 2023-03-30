Linda Thorson: ‘King among men’ Paul O’Grady was so happy hours before death

'We spoke for an hour. It must have been one of the best conversations we've ever had.'

Former Avengers actress Linda Thorson tells @susannareid100 and @adilray how she spoke to her friend Paul O'Grady on Tuesday.

She explains how upbeat he was when they last spoke. pic.twitter.com/57zbWibPu8

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 30, 2023