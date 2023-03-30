Increase in car production shows industry is on road to recovery, says SMMT

A car assembly line

Car production has increased following an easing of a two-year long shortage of semiconductors, figures show.

The number of cars built in UK factories reached 69,707 last month, over 8,000 more than the same month a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The report noted an improvement in supply chain shortages – notably of semiconductors – which have “bedevilled” the global industry since early 2021.

Production for the home market increased by 20% and by 11% for overseas, with most exports into the UK’s largest trading partner, the EU.

Shipments to the EU rose by 6.5%, helping to offset declines to the US and China – both down by around a fifth – providing further evidence of the need for continued free trade across the Channel, said the SMMT.

The transition to hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles continued, with combined production surging by 72% from 15,905 to 27,392, accounting for two in five cars produced in the month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “February’s growth in UK car production signposts an industry on the road to recovery.

“The fundamentals of the sector are strong; a highly skilled workforce, engineering excellence, a sector that is embracing new electrified vehicle manufacturing and wide-ranging capabilities in the EV supply chain.