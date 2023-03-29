UK banks resilient despite uncertainty, but households remain ‘squeezed’

Silicon Valley Bank

The UK’s major banks are “resilient” in the face of global turmoil, but households and business still face the risk of higher borrowing costs as a result, according to the Bank of England.

The central bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) added that there is an “urgent need” to bolster market-based finance, such as some hedge funds, amid market volatility.

It came as the Bank said that UK households remain “squeezed” by higher living costs and mortgage payments.

A view of the Bank of England in London (Yui Mok/PA)

However, it said more households are expected to be well positioned to pay off debts than was expected in December 2022 due to cooling energy prices and an improved UK employment outlook.

It comes a week after the Bank last week hiked interest rates for the 11th time in a row to 4.25% and Governor Andrew Bailey said he is more optimistic that the UK can avoid recession.