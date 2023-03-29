Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

UK banks resilient despite uncertainty, but households remain ‘squeezed’

UK NewsPublished:

The Financial Policy Committee said there are still channels through which UK economic conditions could be affected by recent global volatility.

Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank

The UK’s major banks are “resilient” in the face of global turmoil, but households and business still face the risk of higher borrowing costs as a result, according to the Bank of England.

The central bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) added that there is an “urgent need” to bolster market-based finance, such as some hedge funds, amid market volatility.

It came as the Bank said that UK households remain “squeezed” by higher living costs and mortgage payments.

Interest rates
A view of the Bank of England in London (Yui Mok/PA)

However, it said more households are expected to be well positioned to pay off debts than was expected in December 2022 due to cooling energy prices and an improved UK employment outlook.

It comes a week after the Bank last week hiked interest rates for the 11th time in a row to 4.25% and Governor Andrew Bailey said he is more optimistic that the UK can avoid recession.

The FPC stressed that UK banks have seen their profitability increase recently, amid higher interest income due to rates increases, and “are not exposed to material direct losses” related to Silicon Valley Bank or Credit Suisse.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News