Tories issue legal threats over plans to house asylum seekers in military bases

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent

Ministers have unveiled plans to house thousands of asylum seekers in disused military bases to accommodate their “essential living needs and nothing more” despite legal threats from local Conservatives.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, also announced he is “continuing to explore the possibility” of using ferries and barges to reduce the “eye watering” reliance on hotels.

He confirmed that RAF Wethersfield in Essex and RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire will house migrants despite threats of judicial challenges from Tories in the areas.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has raised concerns over the possible use of an RAF base in his constituency (Yui Mok/PA)

A separate site on private land in Bexhill, East Sussex, will also be used, while Mr Jenrick said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “showing leadership” by “bringing forward proposals” to use barracks in Catterick Garrison in his constituency.

Mr Jenrick told the Commons the Government remained committed to its “legal obligations” to house the destitute.