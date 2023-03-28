Sturgeon sends resignation letter to King

Nicola Sturgeon resignation letter

Nicola Sturgeon has officially tendered her resignation as First Minister to the King and left Bute House for the final time.

After eight years in the top job, Nicola Sturgeon last month announced she would step down when her successor had been chosen by SNP members.

On Monday, Humza Yousaf was elected to the post and will likely be confirmed as first minister on Tuesday – with Ms Sturgeon saying she will back his bid to succeed her.

Just signed my formal letter of resignation and departed Bute House for the final time. Next stop @ScotParl to vote proudly for @HumzaYousaf as Scotland’s 6th First Minister.From me – for now – thank you Scotland, for the privilege ??????? — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 28, 2023

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Just signed my formal letter of resignation and departed Bute House for the final time.

“Next stop @ScotParl to vote proudly for @HumzaYousaf as Scotland’s sixth First Minister.

“From me – for now – thank you Scotland, for the privilege.”

Outgoing First Minster of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon signs her official resignation letter to King Charles III in the Drawing Room at Bute House in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

In an emotional final day at the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon was seen to embrace the household staff who work there, as well as posing for pictures with members of her team.

As she walked down the famed stairs of the building, adorned with pictures of the first ministers who occupied the building previously, a nail could be seen protruding from the wall, ready for the picture of her successor.