Man charged with murdering woman, 26, after body is found

A man has been charged with murdering a woman found dead in a Lincolnshire village.

Nicholas Metson, 27, was arrested by Lincolnshire Police after concerns were raised about the welfare of 26-year-old Holly Bramley (latterly Metson).

The alarm was raised on Sunday after reports of an incident at the Shuttleworth House high-rise flats in Lincoln where Metson lives.

A search “relating to the discovery of a body” was launched in the village of Bassingham, about 10 miles south of the city, and continues.

Residents will “continue to see an increase (in) police presence in the area”, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt said: “Specially trained officers are supporting Holly’s family and we continue to work diligently to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“Inquiries are still ongoing and we would urge anyone who has any information or footage to get in touch as even the smallest bit of information might prove vital to our investigation.”

A second arrested 27-year-old man remains in custody.

Metson is due to appear at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court.

People in the Bassingham area have been asked to review dashcam, doorbell camera and CCTV footage from 12pm on Friday March 24 to 4pm on Sunday March 25 “in case they have captured anything significant”, police added.