Sunak and Braverman heckled and told to ‘go away’ during walkabout

From left: Community support officer Sonja Viner, police sergeant Sophie Chesters, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and police sergeant Matt Collins during a visit to a community centre in Chelmsford, Essex

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were heckled and told to “go away” during a short walkabout in an Essex town centre.

The pair started walking down Chelmsford high street just before 9am on Monday, joined by three local police officers.

The street was quiet and they did not stop to chat to any of the small number of people out and about or go into any shops.

One woman shouted “allow migrants into our country” and “refugees should be allowed in Britain”.

The officer walking alongside Ms Braverman turned his head towards the shouting woman but the Home Secretary did not react.

Shouting at Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman, the woman added: “Go away. We don’t want you here.”

As the woman continued to shout, Ms Braverman continued her conversation with the officer.

During the heckling, Mr Sunak was speaking to the two officers farthest away from the woman.