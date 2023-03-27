‘Scourge’ of drugs to be tackled in anti-social behaviour crackdown, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak promised to tackle the “scourge” of drugs, as he unveiled new measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

The Government has pledged new moves that will see trials of swifter justice measures and increased policing in areas of England and Wales deemed to have high amounts of low-level crime.

The plan, announced by the Prime Minister during a visit to Essex on Monday, also includes a ban on the sale of laughing gas against the advice of official government advisers.

Mr Sunak, who stressed the importance of “strong communities built on values”, said anti-social behaviour is “not the type of country that we are and that is why it is important we do something about it”.

Speaking to members of the public, he said: “We’re going to ban nitrous oxide. And we’re also going to expand the power of the police to do drug testing on arrest for far more crimes and far more drugs and tackle the scourge of drugs.”

It goes against recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, which recently concluded it would be disproportionate to bring in an outright ban.

David Badcock, chief executive of the Drug Science scientific committee, told the PA news agency: “It won’t stop young people using it – banning any substance just drives it into criminal hands and the inherent risks associated with the black market come into play. I don’t think it will stop people doing it.”

Nitrous oxide, one of the most-used drugs by young people, is typically released into balloons from small silver canisters, which ministers complain are littering public spaces and helping fuel anti-social behaviour.

Current legislation already prohibits the knowing or reckless supply of nitrous oxide for inhalation, but it is likely to be included under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Discarded laughing gas canisters in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Under the plan, drug testing of criminals will become more prevalent, on-the-spot fines for graffiti and fly-tipping will be increased, and more money will be ploughed into youth centres as part of a bid to eradicate behaviours spoiling Britain’s neighbourhoods.

So-called Immediate Justice proposals will aim to see perpetrators behind anti-social activity carry out repair and clean-up works within 48 hours of being handed community orders.

Offenders will be made to wear hi-vis vests or jumpsuits and work under supervision while picking up litter, removing graffiti and washing police cars as punishment for their actions.

Victims of anti-social behaviour will be given a say in how criminals are disciplined to ensure justice is visible and fits the crime, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

In what is being called Hotspot Policing, some areas will trial having enforced police patrols.

We’re cracking down on anti-social behaviour. That means: BANS on NOSBIGGER FINES for graffitiMORE POWERS to stop drug use Read my full action plan?https://t.co/DPrfkrlySQ pic.twitter.com/4onXzOEO3Y — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 27, 2023

Other measures include:

– A reporting tool for the public to log anti-social behaviour and receive updates on any action to tackle it.

– Increased fines for graffiti and littering, rising to up to £500, and up to £1,000 for fly-tipping.

– Landlords and housing associations being given more powers to evict unruly tenants who create persistent noise.

– Reopening empty shops by giving councils new powers to quickly take control and sell off empty buildings.

– Setting up an anti-social behaviour taskforce jointly led by the Home Secretary and Levelling Up Secretary.

Mr Sunak dedicated a portion of his New Year speech, setting out his five pledges ahead of the next election, to his ambitions to tackle anti-social behaviour.

According to Government figures, last year saw 1,500 offenders spend almost 10,000 hours on 300 community clean-up projects, with plans to double that this year.

“It should be easy for you to say this is what I’ve seen, this is what’s going on and then have the local authorities and the police report back on what they’ve done about it so that you feel that your concerns are being listened to,” Mr Sunak said on Monday.

We're stamping out anti-social behaviour with new powers for police, and immediate justice for victims. ? Policing Minister Chris Philp ? pic.twitter.com/gB5f4kymqO — Conservatives (@Conservatives) March 27, 2023

Policing minister Chris Philp defended the laughing gas ban by arguing that its use is becoming “extremely widespread”.

“There is some emerging evidence of physical medical harm. There have been some reports recently of paralysis being caused by large-scale use,” he told Times Radio.