Wednesday’s estimated Lotto jackpot £5.3m after no one wins Saturday’s top prize

UK NewsPublished:

The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 13, 30, 40, 43, 44 – and the bonus number was 28.

A screwed-up lottery ticket
Wednesday’s estimated Lottery jackpot is £5.3 million after no player bagged the top prize in Saturday’s draw.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Lancelot were used.

No ticket-holder matched all six numbers to hit the jackpot but one person matched five out of six, plus the bonus ball, to win £1 million.

Some 67 players matched five out of six to scoop £1,750 each.

No ticket-holders matched five out of five Lotto HotPicks numbers – the same as for the Lotto draw – to bag £350,000.

But eight lucky players matched four out of five to win £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 05, 12, 13, 29 – and the Thunderball number was 02.

No one matched all five plus the Thunderball to scoop £500,000.

