Second person arrested in relation to ‘Baby John’ death released without charge

Garda station

A second person arrested in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby boy in Co Kerry almost 40 years ago has been released without charge.

The man in his 60s had been arrested on Thursday with a woman. He was released in the early hours of Saturday. The woman was released on Friday.

Garda added the investigation into the death of “Baby John” is continuing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of the five-day-old infant was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach at White Strand, Caherciveen in April 1984.