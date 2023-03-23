Hacienda DJ Graeme Park announces death of teenage son following year of cancer

A ‘WE “HEART” MCR’ flag in front of the Pyramid stage, while the Hacienda Classical Orchestra opens the start of the music at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

British DJ Graeme Park has announced the death of his 18-year-old son Oliver after a “year long battle with cancer”.

Park, who is famed for his role at The Hacienda and the evolution of club culture, shared a family statement on social media from his wife Jenny and Oliver’s twin brother Ben.

The statement, which was shared on Wednesday evening, said: “Today our hearts were broken forever.

“After a year long battle with cancer, it finally got the better of you, our amazingly strong and gorgeous boy.

“You were such a kind, loving and beautiful soul and I will never understand why you were taken from us? It was far too soon. You had so much more love to offer this world.”

The statement said that Oliver “never once got angry, complained or felt sad” following his cancer diagnosis.

It continued: “You were a true warrior throughout and fought so hard until the very end. We will love and miss you every single day for the rest of our lives, Ol.

“The power and love we feel from your guiding spirit is all around us and will provide us and Ben, your twin, with the strength to carry on. Especially when times get too tough.

“We love you Ol, so, so much and even though you’re not here in your physical body, the strength you provide us with and your loving strong spirit will be with us always.

“We love you so much, Oliver Park and thank you for sharing 18 years of your precious life with us.”

Park is credited as one of the original founders of the UK’s rave scene, particularly for his leading role at The Hacienda nightclub in Manchester which became famous during the “Madchester” era.