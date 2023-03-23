Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire at hotel near Paddington railway station brought under control

UK NewsPublished:

Half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze at the peak of the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @CharWhittle741 of some 70 firefighters that are battling to control a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington railway station in central London
Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @CharWhittle741 of some 70 firefighters that are battling to control a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington railway station in central London

Firefighters have brought under control a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington railway station in central London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the scene on Craven Road at 4.41pm on Thursday and had the fire controlled by 6.39pm.

Half of the hotel’s ground floor was ablaze at the peak of the fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not known and is being investigated.

Photo taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @Al_prof of firefighters tackling a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington railway station in central London
Firefighters tackling a blaze at a five-storey hotel near Paddington station (Alan Champneys/PA)

LFB said 10 fire engines, including a fire rescue unit and a 32-metre turntable ladder, were sent to the scene.

Crews from Paddington, Kensington, North Kensington, Euston and other nearby stations were called out.

Road closures are in place and LFB has asked the public to avoid the area.

The Metropolitan Police were also called to the scene at 4.57pm to assist with road closures.

A spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News