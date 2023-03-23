Carol Vorderman in Twitter row with women’s minister over menopause hearing

Carol Vorderman has called on the women's minister to resign in a Twitter row over the politician's failure to appear at a committee on the menopause (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Carol Vorderman has called on the women’s minister to resign after she could not “be bothered to turn up” to a committee hearing about the menopause – but the politician has accused the TV presenter of not dealing in facts.

Maria Caulfield took to Twitter a day after the Women and Equalities Committee session to say she had been unable to attend as she was with campaigners at a meeting “which had been in the diary for months”.

The MP, who is also minister for women’s health strategy, tweeted that she was “not a punch bag” and said anyone who posted “misleading information” about her would be blocked on the social media platform.

Women's Health Minister @mariacaulfield (also Mental Health minister) who was caught fibbing about a letter she had supposedly sent to excuse the fact she couldn't be bothered to turn up to the Select Committee yday Well she's blocked me. Maria, show some respect & RESIGN pic.twitter.com/x9mrVcjZ7a — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 23, 2023

Former Countdown star Vorderman posted a screenshot on Twitter indicating she had been blocked by the Government minister, and wrote: “Maria, show some respect & RESIGN.”

When challenged by another Twitter user about blocking Vorderman, Ms Caulfield replied: “She hasn’t pointed out facts. I couldn’t attend yesterday as I was seeing women campaigners against painful hysteroscopy which had been in the diary for months. I have given alternative dates to the committee and they are the facts.”

The committee said it had invited Ms Caulfield to appear before members to discuss the Government’s plans for action on menopause in the workplace “but the Minister refused the invitation”.

Women’s minster Maria Caulfield said she had a longstanding meeting which meant she could not attend the committee hearing (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes confirmed at the end of Wednesday’s session that Ms Caulfield is expected to appear for a hearing in June.

Earlier during the session both Vorderman and fellow presenter Mariella Frostrup expressed their annoyance at Ms Caulfield not being “bothered to turn up”.

Vorderman said she had seen Ms Caulfield “having a cup of tea” in Portcullis House that day, adding “that’s not much of an example, is it?”