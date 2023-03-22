Sunak facing rebellion from Tory hardliners over Stormont brake deal

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is facing a damaging rebellion over his new deal on post Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland after Tory hardliners said they will be voting against the Government in the Commons on Wednesday.

The European Research Group of Tory MPs said it is “strongly recommending” its members oppose regulations to implement the so-called Stormont brake – a key element of the Windsor Framework.

Following a meeting of the group members at Westminster, chairman Mark Francois said the agreement had been “rushed and over sold”.

Earlier, former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both said they will be voting against the Government.

With Labour backing the agreement, it is still expected to pass.