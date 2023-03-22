More than a third of UK flights delayed in 2022

Passengers at Heathrow in April 2022

More than a third of flights to and from UK airports last year were delayed, new figures show.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said an “unacceptable” 37% of flights were at least 15 minutes late in 2022.

That is up from 17% in both of the preceding two years and 25% in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic affected air travel.

Flights last year were delayed by an average of 22 minutes, which is 60% longer than in 2019.

Around 2% of flights were cancelled in 2022, with May and June the worst affected months as the aviation sector failed to recruit and train enough staff to cope with a surge in demand for holidays.

Among the 10 busiest UK airports, Glasgow had the highest proportion of cancelled flights at 2.5%, followed by London Heathrow with 1.7%.

More than 224 million passengers travelled through UK airports last year.

This was more than three times higher than the figure for 2021 but was just three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels.

CAA head of consumers Anna Bowles said: “More than three times as many people flew into and from UK airports last year compared with 2021, demonstrating a clear wish by consumers to return to travel as Covid restrictions were lifted, and giving industry a well-needed boost after a difficult few years.

“That bounceback in passenger numbers was at times overshadowed by the challenges that the aviation sector faced in the early summer of 2022, which saw an unacceptable level of flight cancellations and delays.