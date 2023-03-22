Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of pedestrian

Police tape

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth.

Officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the Devon city at 8.55pm on Tuesday after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the vehicle left the scene and was located in the Marsh Mills retail park, where it was seized, a short time later.

A 36-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday night and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “Following inquiries last night, one man remains in police custody and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this matter.

“Cordons remain in place today whilst our inquiries are ongoing, and members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area today.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information, relevant dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist our investigation to report it to us.”