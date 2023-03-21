Just Eat to cut 1,700 delivery workers after takeaway slowdown

A Just Eat delivery driver on a bike in Liverpool

Just Eat Takeaway.com said it plans to axe around 1,700 delivery driver jobs and 170 head office roles after a slowdown in takeaway demand.

The Anglo-Dutch firm said the cuts are part of an overhaul designed to improve efficiency as its seeks to reduce costs.

It comes after the company saw a 9% slump in customer numbers last year as diners returned to pubs and restaurants.

Just Eat drivers outside McDonalds at London Bridge Station (Simon Turner/Alamy/PA)

A spokeswoman said: “Just Eat UK is reorganising and simplifying its delivery operation as part of the ongoing goal of improving efficiency.

“As part of this process we have proposed to transition away from the worker model for couriers, which is a small part of our overall delivery operations – running in certain parts of six UK cities.

“There will be no impact to the service provided to partners and customers.