Lawyers comb through Johnson’s partygate defence document before publication

Downing Street partygate

Boris Johnson’s legal team has handed over to MPs his defence dossier – but he now faces a wait for the publication of his attempt to rebut allegations he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.

The former prime minister’s allies urged the cross-party Privileges Committee to publish his testimony “as soon as possible” after turning it over on Monday afternoon.

But the PA news agency has been told it is highly unlikely to be published the same day, as clerks and lawyers are still combing through the lengthy document.