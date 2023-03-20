Notification Settings

Johnson’s defence passed to MPs preparing to question him over partygate ‘lies’

UK NewsPublished:

The former prime minister’s allies urged the Privileges Committee to publish the evidence ‘as soon as possible’.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s legal team has handed over to MPs his defence dossier seeking to rebut allegations he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.

Sources close to the former prime minister urged the Privileges Committee to make the evidence public “as soon as possible” ahead of his televised questioning on Wednesday.

An ally said: “Boris’s formal submission has been made to the committee today, as planned.

“The committee control the timing of publication. We encourage them to publish it as soon as possible.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

