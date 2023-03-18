Notification Settings

Families head east for cheaper city breaks

UK NewsPublished:

Thomas Cook said city break bookings so far this year are around 40% higher compared with the same period in 2022.

Tourists viewing Budapest's parliament building
Strong demand for low-cost eastern European destinations is driving a surge in the number of UK families booking city breaks, according to an online holiday company.

Thomas Cook said family city break bookings so far this year are around 40% higher compared with the same period in 2022.

This is partly due to a three-fold increase in Krakow trips, while demand for Budapest has doubled.

Half of New York holidays booked with Thomas Cook are by families, compared with just one in seven this time last year.

Other urban centres popular with families this year include Athens and Paris.

Rome remains the company’s most in-demand city break location despite bookings decreasing by a third year-on-year.

Thomas Cook’s head of product Emma King said: “While beach breaks remain number one for families, we’re seeing that the cities of Europe and beyond are pulling in the family crowds this year.

“Whether it’s capturing world-famous sights or exploring the culture and history of the world’s most captivating streets and piazzas, it seems families are making up for lost time.

“We’re also seeing families spread their wings beyond the typical city break destinations and explore alternative getaways to places like Krakow, Budapest and Athens, all of which offer great value and rich history to explore.”

