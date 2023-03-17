Notification Settings

Three men accused of murdering footballer Cody Fisher to stand trial in July

UK NewsPublished:

All three men, who are accused of killing Mr Fisher at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day 2022, deny charges of murder and affray.

Crane nightclub

Three men accused of killing footballer Cody Fisher inside a Birmingham nightclub have entered not guilty pleas to charges of murder and affray.

Kami Carpenter, 21; Remy Gordon, 22; and 18-year-old Reegan Anderson are all accused of murdering Mr Fisher shortly before midnight on Boxing Day last year at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth.

The trio appeared in court for their plea hearing on Friday morning, via separate video-links to HMP Birmingham; HMP Hewell in Worcestershire and HMP Brinsford, near Wolverhampton; denying murder and a charge of affray also relating to Boxing Day.

Birmingham City v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s
A tribute to Cody Fisher at a Birmingham City game held four days after his death (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham; and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address; were remanded in custody until a trial due to start on Monday July 3.

Mr Fisher, 23, who police said was attacked on the dancefloor of the club, died from a stab wound.

Adjourning the case, Judge Melbourne Inman KC told the defendants that the trial was expected to last for around four weeks.

