Big screens planned for people nationwide to watch coronation

King and Queen Consort

Royal fans will be able to watch the King’s coronation on big screens across the country.

More than 30 screens will be erected in cities and towns around the UK ahead of Charles being crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

Charles and Camilla at a Big Jubilee Lunch event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has made more than £1 million available for the screens.

Coronation celebrations are planned over an extended Bank Holiday weekend with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday, televised live by the BBC.

The King and Queen Consort will be crowned on May 6 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

That day, people are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”.