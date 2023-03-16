University on the hunt for Taggart archive investigator

Blythe Duff and John Michie

A university has launched a search for a PhD student to investigate an archive of Taggart scripts and memorabilia donated by actress Blythe Duff.

The actress, who played Detective Inspector Jackie Reid in the police drama, donated scripts from 95 episodes to Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) in 2018, along with a treasure trove of material from her career, including books, press cuttings, awards and rare photographs.

GCU is now searching for a PhD candidate to research the “really significant cultural archive” as part of a three-year studentship.

Duff made her first on-screen appearance in Taggart in the episode Death Comes Softly in 1990 and was part of the final cast in the last episode screened by STV, called Ends Of Justice, in 2010.

Blythe Duff donated her Taggart scripts to the university (GCU/PA)

Professor John Cook, of GCU’s Department of Media and Journalism, said: “It is a really significant cultural archive. Blythe kept everything throughout her long and successful acting career.

“The archive gives us a new window not only into the history of Taggart and Scottish TV drama but wider Scottish culture, including tartan noir.

“We are delighted to offer the right student the opportunity to investigate this previously unexplored full archive.”

Taggart also starred John Michie as Detective Inspector Robbie Ross.

Blythe Duff and John Michie starred in Taggart (GCU/PA)

The university said possible research themes include the contribution of the archive to understanding the history of Scottish TV drama production and scriptwriting, and the wider history of television and theatre in Scotland from the perspective of a female actress breaking into a male-dominated industry.

Students on GCU’s TV fiction writing course, which the university said is the only postgraduate course in the UK dedicated to writing television drama, use the scripts as part of their studies.