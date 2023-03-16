SNP candidates indicate support for Tory Bill to tackle drug deaths

Drug paraphernalia

All three candidates to replace Nicola Sturgeon have indicated their support for a Conservative Bill aimed at tackling drug deaths.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross proposed the Right to Recovery Bill ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election as a way to stem the tide of deaths from drugs in Scotland.

A total of 1,092 suspected drug deaths occurred in 2022, with the final quarter showing a rise of 26% from the previous three months.

The Tory legislation would enshrine in law the right of those struggling with addiction to access their preferred method of treatment, unless it would be ruled harmful by a clinician.

The legislation has been proposed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (Jacob King/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and drugs minister Angela Constance have consistently said they support the principle of the Bill, but would like to see the detail before committing to voting for it.

Speaking to Bauer Radio, all three candidates to replace Ms Sturgeon in Bute House signalled their support for the spirit of the legislation.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said she is “not averse to that approach”, adding: “But a legal right needs to be backed up with provision. It’s the provision that matters, followed by a legal right to access that provision. And the provision requires funding. So, yes, I think people should have the right to access rehab, if that is the right kind of support for them.”

Ms Forbes also described the number of deaths from drugs as “outrageous”, adding: “It shames all of us.”

Former minister Ash Regan said: “I’d have to look at the detail, but in principle, yes, it sounds like a good idea.

“I think we need to change the culture. I think we need to get to a culture where we believe it’s completely normal and acceptable that we can get people off substances. I’m not sure that we have that right now.”

The three candidates for the SNP leadership have indicated their support for the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I do think it’s an issue that unites most of the Parliament.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the Government to say we’ll wait to see the detail. But I think the principle behind the Bill is sound.”

Mr Yousaf also committed to the appointment of a drugs minister who would report directly to him if he is elected first minister, pledging to give the issue “the priority which such an issue deserves”.

Mr Ross said he is “delighted” the three candidates have indicated their support for his proposals, adding: “The Bill can be a game-changer in tackling Scotland’s shameful record on drugs deaths and it’s a huge step forward that all of those vying to become first minister appear to support it.

“I will be ensuring that whoever wins this race stays true to their word and that there is no backtracking once they are in Bute House.

“There is no time for dithering. This Bill commands the support of experts in the field of addiction and the principle behind it is unarguable: namely, that everyone in Scotland should be entitled, by law, to receive the treatment they need.

“This is a national emergency. Scotland has the worst rate of drug-related fatalities in Europe by a country mile, and just this week we learned that the number of suspected drugs deaths in the last quarter of 2022 had jumped again.