MPs to be given vote on key part of new Brexit deal

An EU flag flies in front of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London

MPs will vote on a key part of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland next week.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed MPs will be asked to approve a statutory instrument relating to the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework on Wednesday March 22.

It represents the first Commons test for the Prime Minister’s deal with the EU.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said details of how the brake would operate would be published on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The agreement seeks to reduce the volume of Brexit red tape on the movement of GB goods bound for Northern Ireland that was created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It introduces the so-called Stormont brake mechanism that enables a minority of Stormont MLAs to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

The process could ultimately lead to the UK Government vetoing their introduction.

Details of how the brake will operate are due to be outlined in the secondary legislation, which Ms Mordaunt said would be published on Monday.

The DUP, which collapsed powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has said the Windsor Framework does not deal with some “fundamental problems” created by existing arrangements.