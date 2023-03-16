Man in court accused of stabbing woman because ‘he believed she worked for GCHQ’

Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man accused of trying to stab a woman to death outside a leisure centre because he believed she worked at GCHQ has appeared in court.

Joshua Bowles, 29, was charged with attempted murder following an investigation by counter-terror detectives after the alleged attack about three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s base in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, last Thursday.

The woman, who is referred to in charges by the code number “99230”, was repeatedly stabbed and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Bowles allegedly attacked the woman, at about 9.15pm in Tommy Taylors Lane, because he believed she worked at GCHQ and disagreed with their work.

He was arrested at the scene and appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday with a beard and wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, is charged with the attempted murder of “99230” on March 9 and a separate charge of assaulting Alex Fuentes, causing him actual bodily harm, on the same date.

In the dock he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address but was not asked to enter pleas to the charges.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby said he should be dealt with under the terrorism protocol because Bowles allegedly targeted the woman because “he believed she worked for GCHQ and holds views on the work they conduct” and because in his mind she “represents the state”.

Craig Tickner, defending, made no application for bail, and District Judge Nina Tempia remanded Bowles in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on March 31.

Following the charges, Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “We would encourage people not to speculate on the specific circumstances surrounding this incident.