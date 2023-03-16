Irish premier apologises for ‘ill-judged’ remark about interns in Washington DC

Taoiseach visit to the US

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has apologised after making an “ill-judged” remark during a speech in Washington DC in what is being seen as an apparent reference to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

While reminiscing about his experience as an intern in the United States, Mr Varadkar made a reference to possible concern about being an intern in the US capital at the time.

Mr Varadkar made the remarks during an address to the Washington Ireland Programme, which helps young people develop career skills and which Mr Varadkar took part in in 2000.

The Taoiseach’s comment came hours after attending an event honouring women’s role in the Good Friday Agreement, during which he praised Hillary Clinton for her sustained involvement in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said in a statement following the event: “At the Washington Ireland Programme event today, the Taoiseach was reminiscing about his time in Washington DC as an intern 23 years ago.

“He made an ill-judged off the cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.”

It comes ahead of former US president Bill Clinton and Mrs Clinton taking a leading role in commemorations planned in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next month.