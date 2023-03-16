Notification Settings

Indefinite strike by bus drivers to go ahead in pay row

UK NewsPublished:

Members of Unite employed by National Express in the West Midlands will launch an indefinite walkout from Monday.

National Express revenues
An indefinite strike by thousands of National Express drivers is back on after a fresh row over pay.

Around 3,200 members of Unite based in the West Midlands will walk out from next Monday, which the union said will hit most of the company’s services.

Industrial action had been suspended, but Unite said National Express had refused to allow drivers to vote on its latest offer during meetings at their depots.

The union said it was was willing to put the offer to a vote, even though it is likely to be rejected because it ties workers into a three-year pay deal.

Unite has recommended rejection of the deal because it has “more strings attached than a grand piano”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite stands shoulder to shoulder with our members at National Express – attempts at union-busting by the company will not change that. They will receive Unite’s complete and utter support during these strikes for a fair pay rise.”

Unite national officer Onay Kasab said: “Unite had agreed to put the offer to our members in a democratic vote, but National Express’ interference in our democratic processes, by refusing to allow a depot-based ballot, now means that the offer cannot be voted on and action will go ahead on Monday.”

