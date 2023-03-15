Notification Settings

What the papers say – March 15

UK NewsPublished:

Many of Wednesday’s papers cover Jeremy Hunt’s £4bn childcare bid to get parents back to work.

British newspapers

The mid-week papers focus on the Chancellor’s budget package which is set to include a major expansion of childcare support.

The Daily Telegraph, the Financial Times, the i and the Daily Express all report on Jeremy Hunt’s £4bn childcare bid to get parents back to work.

The story is also carried by The Times, the Daily Mail and The Guardian.

Also covering the budget, the Daily Mirror uses its splash to call on the Chancellor to tackle inequality and child hunger and reward key workers.

Elsewhere, Metro says a Russian fighter jet has brought down a US spy drone.

Gary Lineker appears to be taunting the BBC with a new Twitter profile picture promoting free speech just days after his extraordinary row with bosses over impartiality, according to The Independent.

And the Daily Star says Bear Grylls has “lauded the health benefits of eating organs such as liver, heart and testicles”.

