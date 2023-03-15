No Tube services on any lines due to drivers’ strike

A sign for the London Underground seen through closed shutters at Euston station, central London

A strike by London Underground drivers has closed the entire network.

Transport for London’s website shows no services are running on any Tube lines.

The Docklands Light Railway and Elizabeth line are part-suspended because of the industrial action.

Members of the RMT and Aslef unions are on strike (Simon Marper/PA)

Drivers in Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out in a dispute over pensions and conditions.

Geolocation technology company TomTom said at 7am the average time it took to drive 10km (6.2 miles) in London was two minutes longer than what is usual at that time, at 15 minutes and 27 seconds.

There were 387 traffic jams in the capital stretching for a total of 406km (252.3 miles).