Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Banksy artwork appears on derelict farm building before being destroyed

UK NewsPublished:

The new work, titled Morning Has Broken, was confirmed in three photographs on the secretive graffiti artist’s Instagram account.

The latest Banksy artwork painted on the side of a property in Herne Bay, Kent
The latest Banksy artwork painted on the side of a property in Herne Bay, Kent

Street artist Banksy’s latest work on the side of a derelict farmhouse has been demolished.

The mural, titled Morning Has Broken, depicted a silhouetted boy in a window opening curtains made of corrugated iron along with a cat who is peering out at the view.

New Banksy artwork
The building was then demolished (Banksy/Instagram/PA)

The new work was confirmed in three photographs on the secretive graffiti artist’s Instagram account.

The piece is shown in a full-length shot of the derelict property, which is covered in ivy, has peeling white paintwork and missing roof slates on a side building.

New Banksy artwork
The artwork had corrugated iron curtains (Banksy/Instagram)

There is a close-up of the artwork in another image and the third photograph shows demolition work that is being carried out on the building.

The final photograph shows the wall on which the artwork originally appeared has been demolished, with the image also showing a digger, a skip and a pile of brick rubble on the ground as a workman looks on.

The skip company told the PA news agency that the bin which appears in one of the photographs was at a property in the seaside town of Herne Bay, Kent, and its only involvement in the project was in providing the bin.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News