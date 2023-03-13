Sunak says he will allow Tory MPs freedom to rule over Johnson’s partygate fate

Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak has committed to giving Tory MPs the freedom to rule over Boris Johnson’s fate ahead of his live grilling on whether he lied over partygate.

The Prime Minister said on Monday he would not exert pressure on his Conservative colleagues to go easy on his predecessor as he faces a possible suspension.

Mr Johnson is scheduled for a televised appearance before the Privilege Committee next week so he can be questioned over whether he deliberately misled the Commons.

If the cross-party group of MPs rules he did, they could recommend a suspension that may ultimately lead to a by-election for Mr Johnson.

But speaking to ITV News during a visit to San Diego, Mr Sunak insisted he would not try to influence Conservatives on the committee not to impose a large punishment.

“That wouldn’t be right,” Mr Sunak said.

Asked if he was not concerned that a suspension of more than 10 days could trigger a by-election, Mr Sunak added: “This is a matter for Parliament, for the House.