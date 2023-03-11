Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after stabbing in Cheltenham

UK NewsPublished:

The arrest is in relation to the stabbing of a woman at about 9.15pm outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, on Thursday.

London Police recruits break world record
London Police recruits break world record

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

The arrest is in relation to the attack on a woman at about 9.15pm outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, on Thursday, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment – where she remains in a stable condition, the force added.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism – as well as on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News