Starmer vows to devolve economic power to Wales

Sir Keir Starmer will say that Wales would “take back control” of its economy under a Labour government.

The Labour leader will promise to “devolve economic power and control out of Westminster” if he wins the next general election when he addresses Welsh Labour’s conference on Saturday.

Voters will have a choice between “more decline and division with the Tories” and “hope, possibility and ambition” under Labour, Sir Keir is expected to tell delegates in Llandudno, North Wales.

Sir Keir recently unveiled five missions to improve the nation, including securing high sustained growth and building an NHS fit for the future.

These goals will “rekindle the shared hope in every corner of the UK,” he will say.

“They will raise our sights and free us from Tory poverty of ambition.”

He will pledge that under his premiership, there will be a “total overhaul of the Westminster system” that “hoards potential and a politics which hoards power”.

As part of this, he would oversee a change in funding streams to devolve economic power to Wales.

He will say: “Today, I can announce that the next Labour government will return power over its economic destiny to Wales.

“The decision-making role for the Welsh government on structural funds, will be restored. It’s time for Wales to take back control.”

Looking ahead to the general election, due by January 2025, the Labour leader will say: “There will be a clear choice… between more decline and division with the Tories, or credible change with Labour. Change for Britain that brings with it change for Wales and your community.

“But to the British people, everywhere, we must show how this spirit combines with the solidarity we offer across the United Kingdom. How, together, we can deliver something even more precious. A Britain once again on the front-foot, with a sense of hope, possibility and ambition.”