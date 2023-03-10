Raab considers intervening over release of Joanna Simpson’s killer

I was humbled to meet Diana Parkes, the mother of Joanna Simpson yesterday and extend my deepest sympathies for her irrevocable loss.

It's my duty to do everything I can to keep dangerous offenders behind bars and pledged to review the details of this case very carefully. pic.twitter.com/sOgz9omUSG

— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 10, 2023