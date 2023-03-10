Mother and two sons found dead in house named by police

Belvedere incident

A mother and her two sons who were found dead in a house in south-east London have been named by police.

Nadja De Jager, 47, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus were pronounced dead at the scene in Mayfield Road, Belvedere, on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers forced entry into the property after being called at around 11.50am and all three were found dead inside.

The Met said detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said: “This is a deeply sad case and we are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.