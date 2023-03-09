Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two arrested over death of man in Greenock

UK NewsPublished:

Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured in the early hours of February 28 and died later in hospital.

Scene of incident
Scene of incident

Two more arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man in Greenock.

Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged while a 27-year-old man has been arrested.

Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured at a home on Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but he died a short time later.

Neil Canney death
Neil Canney, 37, died in hospital after being found injured (handout/PA)

The 38-year-old who has been charged is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Two men appeared at the same court earlier this week accused of murdering Mr Canney.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, entered no plea at the short petition hearing on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Police said the investigation into the death remains ongoing.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News