Third man in court charged with Greenock murder

Neil Canney

A third man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Greenock.

Martin McCusker, 38, faced Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday where he made no plea to the single charge of murdering Neil Canney.

The 37-year-old was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but later died.

Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA)

McCusker, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, was remanded in custody to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Two men appeared at the same court earlier this week accused of murdering Mr Canney.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw, entered no plea at the short petition hearing on Monday and were remanded in custody.