Declaration of Arbroath to go on display for first time in 18 years

The Declaration of Arbroath

A 700-year-old document that played a key role in the history of Scottish independence will go on display this summer for the first time in almost two decades.

The Declaration of Arbroath will be shown at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for the public to view from June 3 to July 2.

The fragile document is a letter dated from April 6 1320 written by the barons and freeholders of Scotland, on behalf of the Kingdom of Scotland, to Pope John XXII asking him to recognise Scotland’s independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country’s lawful king.

The letter also asks the pontiff to persuade King Edward II of England to end hostilities against the Scots, so that their energy may be better used to secure the frontiers of Christendom.

The Declaration of Arbroath is going on display for the first time in 18 years at the National Museum of Scotland ??️ Cared for and preserved by @NatRecordsScot, the 703 year-old document will be on show from 3 June – 2 July 2023 https://t.co/zk9ETgIM5N #DeclarationOfArbroath pic.twitter.com/NipsORZRNB — National Museums Scotland (@NtlMuseumsScot) March 9, 2023

The display has been organised in partnership between National Museums Scotland and National Records of Scotland, who are custodians of the document.

The declaration can only occasionally be shown to ensure its long-term preservation and was last on display at the Scottish Parliament almost two decades ago.

Alice Blackwell, senior curator of medieval archaeology and history at National Museums Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to display the Declaration of Arbroath here at the National Museum of Scotland.

“It is a hugely significant document and a vital piece of Scotland’s history.

“We look forward to welcoming many visitors to enjoy the rare opportunity of seeing this iconic document close up.”

Image credit?: Mike Brooks © King's Printer for Scotland, National Records of Scotland, SP13-7 Learn more about the Declaration of Arbroath, one of Scotland's most important historical documents ? https://t.co/QtOqt7lwRl — National Museums Scotland (@NtlMuseumsScot) March 9, 2023

The declaration was most likely drafted at a meeting of the king and his council at Newbattle, then written up in the scriptorium of Arbroath Abbey.

It is written in Latin and was sealed by eight earls and around 40 barons.

“It was authenticated by seals, as documents at that time were not signed.

Laura Mitchell, deputy keeper at National Records of Scotland, said: “The Declaration of Arbroath is a key treasure in our extensive collections and we are proud of the role we play in conserving this significant historical artefact for future generations.