Three people arrested in connection with murder of Ellie Edwards

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a beautician outside a pub last Christmas Eve.

Ellie Edwards, 26, was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey, the Wirral, on December 24 2022.

Thomas Waring has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.

The 20-year-old, from Barnston, Wirral, will appear before Wirral Adult Remand Court on Thursday morning, Merseyside Police said.

A man from Heswall and a woman from Tranmere, both 23, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and both have now been released on bail.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which happened shortly before midnight.