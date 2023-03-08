Notification Settings

Three people arrested in connection with murder of Ellie Edwards

UK NewsPublished:

The 26-year-old beautician was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey, the Wirral.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a beautician outside a pub last Christmas Eve.

Ellie Edwards, 26, was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey, the Wirral, on December 24 2022.

Thomas Waring has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.

The 20-year-old, from Barnston, Wirral, will appear before Wirral Adult Remand Court on Thursday morning, Merseyside Police said.

A man from Heswall and a woman from Tranmere, both 23, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and both have now been released on bail.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which happened shortly before midnight.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

