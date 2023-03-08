RMT members to vote on Network Rail offer from Thursday

A member of the RMT union

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members at Network Rail will begin voting on an offer aimed at resolving the bitter industrial dispute on Thursday.

The referendum on what the union described as a “new and improved” offer will run until March 20.

The RMT said the proposal “involves extra money” and is not conditional on accepting Network Rail’s maintenance reforms.

(PA Graphics)

Network Rail has always insisted pay rises can only be funded through modernising how it carries out maintenance, and has already started consulting on changes.

The RMT has been engaged in national rail strikes since June last year, frequently decimating services.

Workers at Network Rail were due to strike again on March 16, but in a surprise development on Tuesday night the RMT announced the suspension of its action at the Government-owned company after receiving the new offer.

The union said it is better than a previous offer it rejected as the 2023 pay rise would be backdated to October 2022.

It went on: “Network Rail’s offer amounts to an uplift on salaries of between 14.4% for the lowest paid grades to 9.2% for the highest paid.”

RMT suspends Network Rail industrial action https://t.co/vI5Uf58FdM — RMT (@RMTunion) March 7, 2023

The RMT is not making a recommendation on how its members should vote in the referendum.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Network Rail have made a new and improved offer and now our members will decide whether to accept it.

“We will continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on all aspects of the railway dispute.”

A strike by RMT members at 14 train operators is still scheduled to take place on March 16, 18 and 30 and April 1, and is expected to cause major disruption.