Meat pies back in favour as 900 entries bid to become Britain’s supreme champion

Pies being judged during the British Pie Awards (Jacob King/PA)

More than 900 entries are in the running at this year’s British Pie Awards – with more than 150 judges lining up to find the UK’s supreme champion.

Baking began on Wednesday in Britain’s unofficial pie capital, Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, as 908 bakers from pubs, restaurants and other establishments served up fillings ranging from Marmite-and-cheese to lasagne.

A pie being judged (Jacob King/PA)

As well as attracting a record 908 different pies and pasties, the awards’ organisers have recruited judges from major retailers, including Selfridges and Tesco, to work alongside chefs and pie experts.

Following a strong year for vegan pies in 2022, the category has dropped to being the fifth most numerous among this year’s entries.

The contest at St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray (Jacob King/PA)

Speaking ahead of Friday’s announcement of a UK champion pie, the awards’ chairman Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Year after year we’ve seen an increase in entries and this year has exceeded all expectations.

“We’ve got pies from the far north of Scotland to the tip of Cornwall, from Wales to East Anglia, coming from bakers, butchers, restaurants, pubs, fish and chip shops and even a prison.”

Mr O’Callaghan, who stresses that pies must be totally encased in pastry and not be “one of those casseroles with a biscuit on top”, added: “Normally the vegan (category) would come somewhere in the top four.

“It’s slipped down a bit this year – I think it’s in fifth place, although the vegetarian pies have sort of caught up with them.