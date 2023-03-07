Unite workers at UK Power Networks reject pay offer

UK Power Networks

Workers at the company that ensures the lights stay on in London, Kent and East Anglia have rejected a pay deal from their employer, raising the prospect of strikes.

UK Power Networks said a ballot of 1,300 members of the Unite trade union had come out against the offer, which was expected to raise their pay by 18% over two years.

The business serves around 8.3 million customers across London, the East and South East.

It said Unison and Prospect, two of its other unions, had accepted the offer, and GMB, its final union, had not balloted members.

“We believe our record offer of a projected 18% pay rise and additional benefits is a fair and generous one,” UKPN said.

“We are deeply disappointed that Unite has decided to go ahead with strike action. The offer remains on the table and we hope Unite will follow Prospect and Unison in accepting it, which we believe is in the best interests of our employees.”

The offer would have given staff a 7% pay rise effective from last April in addition to another rise based on inflation which is expected to be 11.1%.

UKPN said the risk that customers’ electricity supply would be disrupted was still low.

“The company has robust contingency plans in place for all reasonable scenarios, including industrial action,” it said.