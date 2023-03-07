MP attends Australian parliament dressed as Tina Turner for cancer fundraiser

The deputy leader of Australia’s Liberal Party turned heads and raised money in parliament by attending dressed as musical icon Tina Turner

Donning a striking wig and a black dress, Sussan Ley, MP for the New South Wales seat of Farrer, was welcomed to the House of Representatives “with some nervousness” by the Speaker on Tuesday.

“I know at least one of the questions you’re asking, Mr Speaker, and yes this is for a dare, a dare for a very worthwhile cause,” Ms Ley began.

“First, let me introduce my alter ego, Tina ‘Leyna’ Turner. This is worth a fair bit of cash.

“At a cancer support fundraiser held in Griffith last Friday my song partner, Glenn Starr, from the local Triple M Breakfast, challenged the 700-strong crowd to reach a 100,000 dollar target, but only if I took Tina to Parliament House.”

Ms Ley continued to speak on the difficulty of a cancer diagnosis in remote locations, and said that the 100,000 Australian dollars (£55,582) raised had been doubled by the chair of the Cancer Care Foundation, Dr Tony Noun, and his family.

She also thanked the communities who raised the money, as well as the Speaker.

“I want to thank the incredible generosity of the Griffith and Leeton communities who made this night such an awesome success,” she said.

“When things need doing out in the Riverina we just get it done.