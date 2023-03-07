KitKat Cereal to launch in the UK next month

The new cereal

Fans of the KitKat will soon be able to turn to the treat for breakfast in the form of a new cereal.

KitKat Cereal is to arrive in UK supermarkets next month, with maker Nestle promising it “maintains the essence” of the popular chocolate bar.

The cereal squares taste of chocolate and wafer and are “sure to delight loyal KitKat fans”, the food giant said.

KitKat Cereal traffic light nutrition information (Nestle/PA)

The cereal contains 7.4g of sugar per 30g serving – or 8% of an adult’s recommended daily intake.

Its makers said it was designed to be enjoyed as an “occasional, indulgent” breakfast option.

Sarah Fordy, head of marketing at Cereal Partners UK & Ireland, which makes Nestle cereal, said: “This exciting new cereal delivers a delicious taste of KitKat and has been developed to cater to consumers who are looking for an occasional, indulgent breakfast option, that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet.”

Last month, Nestle revealed its net profits tumbled by 45% as cost inflation led it to hike up the prices of its products.

However it said sales of KitKats were particularly strong during the year, as well as home cooking brand Maggi.

The Switzerland-headquartered company, which owns some of the world’s biggest food brands, said its net profits fell to 9.3 billion Swiss francs (£8.4 billion) in 2022, down from 16.9 billion Swiss francs (£15.2 billion) in 2021.

The decline comes despite the group pushing up the prices of its products by 8.2% throughout the year.