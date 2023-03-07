Harpist Esther Swift set to embark on solo tour of Scotland

Esther Swift

One of Scotland’s most sought-after harpists is set to embark on a solo tour of the country, following her sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year.

Esther Swift will tour Scotland in March performing new material, with the harpist, composer and singer set to showcase her unique style which spans folk, classical, and jazz.

The 33-year-old will begin her nine-date tour at Edinburgh’s Assembly Roxy on March 11, then going on to perform the length and breadth of Scotland before she ends her run in Mull on March 27.

Other stops on the tour include Lyth Arts Centre in Caithness, Craigmonie Arts Centre in Inverness-shire, and Craignish Village Hall in Lochgilphead.

Composer, harpist and singer Esther Swift alongside her Italian Salvi pedal harp during a photocall ahead of her upcoming tour, at the Forth Bridge in North Queensferry (Jane Barlow/PA)

During the tour, Ms Swift is set to perform a programme of original and traditional compositions, with a mixture of instrumental and poetry settings for pedal harp and voice.

Having studied at the Scottish capital’s St Mary’s Music School, the Royal Northern College of Music, and with well-known harpist Catriona McKay, Ms Swift has had a number of prestigious commissions.